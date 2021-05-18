Head to Head Review: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) vs. LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get LiveWorld alerts:

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for LiveWorld and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.36%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.41 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.80 -$3.77 million $0.12 234.50

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 1.13% 12.02% 3.83% Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats LiveWorld on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.