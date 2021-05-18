Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 25th

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

