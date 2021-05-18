Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.45.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,789. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.