Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

