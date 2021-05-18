Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $34.18 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00418193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00228791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.01288613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044591 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

