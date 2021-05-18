Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. Herc has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

