Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

