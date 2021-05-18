Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.53

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 2580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

