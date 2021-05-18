Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

