HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $137,841.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01347859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00115249 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

