Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.