Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

