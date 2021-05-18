Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON:BOWL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.50. The company has a market capitalization of £392.35 million and a PE ratio of 255.56.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

