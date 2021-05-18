Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.14.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$35.64 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

