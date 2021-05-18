Homeros Trading Down 5.3% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $60.85 million and $11.96 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.