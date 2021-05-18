Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 241.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

