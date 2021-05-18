Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,355,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

