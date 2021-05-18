Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $201,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

