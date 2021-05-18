Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HZN stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

