Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.