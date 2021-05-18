Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.72. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

