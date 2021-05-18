Human Investing LLC Has $139,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

