Human Investing LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

