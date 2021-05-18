Human Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

