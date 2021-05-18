Human Investing LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $263.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.10 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

