Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Insiders have sold a total of 466,106 shares of company stock worth $1,913,304 over the last ninety days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

