Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

