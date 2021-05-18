Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Hyve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

