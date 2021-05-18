i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.
NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 128,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.