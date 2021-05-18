i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 128,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

