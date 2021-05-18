IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Pi Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.86.

IBI Group stock opened at C$10.62 on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

