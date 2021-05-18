ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $104,287.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00019135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00231622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.59 or 0.01400103 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047142 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,733 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

