ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $225.73 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $155.28 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

