Idena Reaches Market Cap of $6.13 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $73,624.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,771,225 coins and its circulating supply is 43,227,008 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

