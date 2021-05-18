IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $9,846,437. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.00. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

