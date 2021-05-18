IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,214 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $297.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.21. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

