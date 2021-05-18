IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

