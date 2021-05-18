IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.14 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.