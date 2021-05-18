IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 298 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,264 shares of company stock worth $2,826,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

MTD opened at $1,259.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,256.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,176.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $708.44 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

