IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 739 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $577.54 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $180.59 and a 52 week high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

