IFP Advisors Inc Has $118,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.54. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.