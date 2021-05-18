IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

