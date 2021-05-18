IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 201 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,821.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Inari Medical stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

