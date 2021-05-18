IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $276.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $179.68 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

