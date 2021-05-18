IFP Advisors Inc Sells 919 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

