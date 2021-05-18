IFP Advisors Inc Takes $131,000 Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $80,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,084. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPSH stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

