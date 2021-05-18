IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $15.00 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $234,917.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00443033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

