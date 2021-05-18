iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.70 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

