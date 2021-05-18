Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 38,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 591,159 shares.The stock last traded at $84.25 and had previously closed at $81.63.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

