Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 8.15 $45.90 million $0.76 21.34 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.61 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

