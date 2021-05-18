Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

INFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $256.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

